A dilli style humor web-series

In times where one’s restricted to their homes as part of the lockdown, expect ALTBalaji and ZEE5 to come to everyone’s rescue and amp up the entertainment. From the super-moms in their latest web series Mentalhood, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 this time have a show that’s all about the fathers. Get set for another rollicking entertainer of a father-son duo in WHO’S YOUR DADDY?’. The long wait is finally over as viewers are set to make merry as they enjoy the heavy bouts of laughter, truckloads of twists and entertainment. One can binge-watch this crazy tale of Prem Singh Barnala, Soggy and Tidda, played by Rahul Dev, Harsh Beniwal and Nikhil Bhambri respectively as the first 6 out of 12 episodes are now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Speaking about his role, Rahul Dev shares, “As an actor my journey started with the film ‘Champion’, and my portrayal of Nazir, as the anti-hero was received well. A number of anti hero roles followed, with some notable exceptions in ‘Awara Pagal Diwana’, Ashoka’, ‘Shaheed’, ‘Bardasht’, ‘Indian’ etc. A chance at comedy was rare until Aneez Bazmi’s ‘Mubarakan,’ 2 years ago. The idea of one of the leads, in a story about a crazy Punjabi family placed in Delhi sounded interesting. Within the scope of the screenplay, which takes liberty, I have tried to approach the character of ‘Prem Singh Barnala’ organically. For instance integrating colloquial Punjabi with my spoken lines to make the character more believable and real. In the process evolving and finding his way. It’s a completely different character that I had the opportunity to explore.Hope the audience will like seeing him and relate to him.”

Excited about his digital debut, Harsh Beniwal quipped, “Who’s Your Daddy will be a total treat of entertainment during the current situation going on in the country. It’s a show filled with light-hearted moments of comedy that will tickle your funny bone. I am very excited that our hard work is finally out for audiences to see and I am sure they will love my character Soggy and the cute Nok-jhok between father and son.”

Anveshi Jain, who plays Mrs. Chibber in the show, said, “It’s a fun show which will lighten your mood and also working with a talented actor like Rahul Dev was a great experience. He is someone who I really admire for the stellar work he has done throughout his career. In addition to that, my ongoing association with ALTBalaji makes this show even more special for me. It always feels great to be back and work with them. I am sure that the audiences can’t wait to see what we have in store.”

Directed by Chirag Arora and written by Jatin Dua, the web-series also features a talented pool of actors like Anveshi Jain, Kasturi Banerjjee, Divinaa Thackur, Lizaa Malik, Samarth Shandilya, Abhilash Kumar, Divinaa Thackur, Shubham Kumar amongst others. With rib-tickling moments filled with drama, thrill, suspense, and confusion the web series is a full-on blockbuster you can’t miss to watch!