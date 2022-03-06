Pravasi Bharatiyas of Houston TX USA, the city of Howdy Modi, held Howdy Yogi 2022, a car rally to support the election of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state.

We did this to support Yogi Ji’s reelection as CM so that he could continue the great work he has done in crime reduction, mafia suppression, infrastructure building, healthcare, women’s rights, the care of 10s of millions of deserving UP residents to whom food was provided during the Covid pandemic, and the Covid vaccination of 10s of millions of UP residents.

All of this has been done without any discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender or political affiliation.

The Rally was organized by Hari Iyer, Raj Patel, Ashok Jain, Gagan Batra. Manisha Gandhi, and many other Indian Americans. It was a resounding success inspite of efforts made by hostile elements to try and stop it with threats of violence. We did it with the help of police departements of 2 counties in the greater Houston area and a private security agency.