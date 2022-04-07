$835 MILLION JOHN HUNTER HEALTH PRECINCT ON TRACK

The expansion of John Hunter and John Hunter Children’s Hospitals will begin next month, with the early works contractor appointed for the new state-of-the-art facility.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor announced Multiplex Constructions is the enabling works contractor for the NSW Government’s $835 million investment in the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct project.

“This is a significant milestone for what will be a huge expansion of health services that will transform health care for the Hunter region,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The Precinct will also support research and innovation, driving collaborations between the health, education and research sectors, to improve patient outcomes.

“The new, seven-storey Acute Services Building will see a 60 per cent increase in Intensive Care Unit capacity and almost 50 per cent more theatres and the new Emergency Department will see treatment spaces for patients increase by almost 40 per cent.”

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said John Hunter Hospital is already one of the busiest hospitals in the State and the region’s population is set to increase by 22 per cent over the next 15 years.

“This expansion and enhancement of health services will ensure Newcastle, greater Hunter and northern NSW communities have access to cutting-edge health care now and into the future,” Mrs Taylor said.

“The project will deliver a new birthing suite and inpatient maternity unit, as well as a new neonatal intensive care unit and special care nursery.”

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct redevelopment will provide work for local builders, sub-contractors and tradespeople throughout construction.

“This significant infrastructure project will create jobs for the community and deliver a big boost to the local economy with 70 per cent of the work being delivered by Hunter New England businesses,” Mr Martin said.

“Multiplex will be holding information sessions for interested businesses in the coming months and we’re encouraging people to find out how they can be involved.”

The John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct will include:

A new Emergency Department and expanded critical care services (adult and paediatric)

Operating theatres, interventional and procedure spaces

A new birthing suite and inpatient maternity unit

A new neonatal intensive care unit and special care nursery

A rooftop helipad and increased car parking with more than 900 spaces for staff and visitors

Enabling works will begin in April with main woks expected to begin later in the year. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The project is part of the NSW Government’s record $10.8 billion investment in health infrastructure to 2024-25, with nearly a third of the capital allocation in this financial year going towards regional and rural health facilities.

To find out more about the redevelopment visit www.johnhunter.health.nsw.gov.au, including new artist impressions of the John Hunter Hospital Innovation Precinct here