6 Years and counting for Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV’s popular primetime drama – Kumkum Bhagya, has been ruling audiences’ hearts ever since it was launched in 2014. Produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and featuring actors like Shabir Ahluwalia (as Abhi), Sriti Jha (as Pragya), Krishna Kaul (as Ranbir) and MugdhaChapekar (as Prachi); this family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. The chemistry of its leads Abhi-Pragya as well as the gen-next couple Prachi-Ranbir, and its intriguing plot full of twists, turns and surprises have kept the viewers hooked. In fact, it has been a roaring success on the viewership charts every year and has won more than 50 awards till date. And it looks like there is no stopping the show as Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years this month!

Time and again, Kumkum Bhagya has reinstated the belief that opposites do attract, showcasing how despite having contrasting personalities, its lead protagonists are inseparable. The love story of the flamboyant, rockstarAbhi and the bespectacled, girl-next-door Pragya is really very relatable for the audience. In fact, the romance between the gen-next stars is also similar. Prachi is a simple, small-town but independent and brave girl, while Ranbir is a dashing man who has girls swooning over him. Their chemistry is adorable too, something that most millennials relate to! This relatability and belief factor have been instrumental in the show’s success over the years.

Kumkum Bhagya also delves into the dynamics between several diverse set of characters inAbhi-Pragya’s lives, each of who have won the hearts of viewers in their individual capacity. The power of the show’s emotional quotient is evident in the passionate response it receives each time Abhi-Pragya or Prachi-Ranbir part or reunite! All these factors have truly powered it to continue winning hearts even after 6 years since its inception.

Shabir Ahluwalia who plays the role of Abhi also spoke about the show’s achievement, mentioning how the fans have made this all possible. As he revealed, “Continuing to be one of Zee TV’s top-rated primetime shows for six consecutive years is massive and all this couldn’t have been possible without our fans and followers. We work so hard for entertaining them and I am happy that they’ve been showering us with so much love for 6 years now. I would also like to thank my fellow co-stars, the entire crew, Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms and Zee TV for giving us this opportunity and making this possible. This is just the beginning, there are many more twists to come in Abhi, Pragya, Prachi and Ranbir’s lives, so stay tuned!”

Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya, also added, “As Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years on Zee TV, I would like to thank the whole team. It is their dedication and hard work that has enabled us to entertain the audience and garner so much love. Also, I would like to tell all our fans and followers that we love you as much as you love us, it is for your entertainment that we strive to put our best foot forward. Due to the current lockdown, we haven’t been able to shoot for new episodes, but I am glad that the audience is enjoying our journey of over 1500 episodes that is currently on-air right now on Zee TV!”