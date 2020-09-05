6 Reasons why Shakti Kapoor’s Crime Master Gogo is still the most celebrated character till date

Crime Master Gogo aka Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has consistently made his impression with his power pack performances over the years. From Qurbani, Baap numbri beta daas numbri, Mai Khiladi tu anari to Andaz Apna Apna, the actor has created a benchmark even with supporting roles and cameos. If you haven’t watched his most hilarious comedy character Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna yet, you are missing out on a laugh riot that gets better and better each time you watch it.

Here are the 6 reasons why fans still love to watch Andaz Apna Apna and ROFL on Crime Maste Gogo’s jokes:

The crazily unique story

The film doesn’t just revolve around comedy but involves lots of twists and turns from to keep you hooked on your seats. The base of the story has Aamir and Salman’s characters both wanting to marry a rich man’s daughter to inherit his wealth, but the film narrative has much more in store for you than just that. Shakti Kapoor’s extra humour element as Crime Master in the film is the cherry on top.

It’s addressing of many Hindi cinema tropes

The film very intelligently spoofs many overused tropes in Hindi cinema. Whether it’s the ‘two brothers separated in the Kumb mela’ theme or the memory loss device. The film also never refrains of making fun of itself.

The unforgettable music

Music is one of the strongest points of the film. The melodious, catchy and unique, soundtracks that you will want to just keep listening to them. As for the background music, it’s so good that every true fan of the film can’t stop himself from humming along with every background music track.

Fast paced comedy

The film’s comedy works so brilliantly because of its fast pace. The excellent dialogue delivery produces humour in the most unexpected of ways and keep the story flowing throughout.

The little details

Every fan of the film will tell you that it’s filled with little jokes that go unnoticed in the first few viewings. But once you start noticing them, you would want to keep doing more of the same.

An excellent cast

In the film, Shakti Kapoor has left no stone unturned to leave you in spills with his character. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have proven to be the best comedy duo with this film. Their on-point comic timing sense makes its presence felt at every step. Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor also leave you impressed. The supporting cast including Paresh Rawal, Tiku Talsania, Viju Khote and Shehzad Khan will keep you wanting more for more.

Stream Shakti Kapoor special Andaz Apna Apna on Amazon Prime Video now and have an entertaining family time in the comfort of your homes.

