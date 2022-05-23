$6 MILLION TO BOOST RECREATIONAL FISHING INDUSTRY

The NSW Government has today announced a boost for recreational fishers in NSW with 40 new projects to receive funding from the Recreational Fishing Trusts.

Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said a wide range of applications have been received from fishing and community organisations, local councils and universities across the state.

“Recreational fishing plays such an important role in the NSW, providing $3.4 billion of economic activity into the state economy every year,” Mr Saunders said.

“This grants program facilitates the development of new amenities, species protection programs, research and education across NSW, and I look forward to meeting with successful applicants right across the state in the coming months.

“The NSW Government is committed to supporting the recreational fishing industry into the future, as well as the increased tourism and business opportunities the sector generates.”

From Ballina to Bega, the Recreational Fishing Trust will fund projects like improved fishing platforms and fish cleaning facilities, new boat ramps, better facilities for fishers, aquatic research programs and educational marine projects.

Mr Saunders also said the NSW Government is now calling for applications for funding from the Recreational Fishing Trusts for 2022/23.

“Given recreational fishing plays such an important role in our economy and contributes to the prosperity of our beautiful coastline, it is important that as a government, we continue to invest in projects that can support the industry for years to come,” Mr Saunders said.

“Anyone can apply for funding from the Recreational Fishing Trusts, including fishing clubs and organisations, universities, councils, community groups and individuals.

“If you’ve got an idea that will support fish habitats and recreational fishing, then I encourage you to get your application in.”

Applications for these grants close at 5pm, 29 June 2022