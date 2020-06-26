59 REGIONAL EVENTS RECEIVE GOVERNMENT FUNDING TO BOOST LOCAL TOURISM ECONOMIES

Regional New South Wales will receive a welcome boost to tourism with 59 events to share in the NSW Government’s $1 million 2020 Regional Event Fund.

The NSW Government, through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, will provide funding to event organisers across the state to deliver events that will attract visitors and drive economic activity for local businesses.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said COVID-19 restrictions led to the postponement of many regional NSW events, which meant many event owners and local businesses lost cash flow during the shutdown period.

“Local businesses in regional communities are preparing for a much needed economic boost after enduring drought, bushfires and more recently COVID-19,” said Mr Barilaro.

“This funding will bring regional events back to life, which will not only put money in the pockets of event vendors but will be a huge morale boost for our communities at such a crucial time.

“These events create local jobs and bring regional communities together, and so we look forward to a full calendar of COVID-Safe events across the state later in 2020 and into next year.”

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the fund would provide critical support to the tourism and events industries across NSW.

“The calibre and diversity of events supported through the Regional Event Fund will give visitors plenty of extra motivation to get out and explore regional NSW,” Mr Ayres said.

“Regional NSW is eagerly welcoming visitors back to drive spending in communities that rely on the visitor economy to support local businesses.”

The Regional Event Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $10 million Tourism Recovery package and in 2020, comprises two streams: the Flagship Event Fund and a new Micro Event Fund.

The Regional Event Fund will support:

· 18 events through $20,000 annual Flagship Event Fund grants

· 12 events through $30,000 cash and in-kind triennial Flagship Event Fund grants

· 29 events through $10,000 Micro Event Fund grants

“Arts, culture, music, sport, and food and wine events highlight the unique attributes of regional towns that make them outstanding places to visit, and stimulate economic activity in these communities,” Mr Ayres said.

“Tourism is the backbone of so many regional NSW towns, and we know that events are a big drawcard for intrastate and interstate visitors so the NSW Government is proud to support these activities at such a critical time.”

Events scheduled between 1 May and 31 December 2020 at the time of application were eligible for funding. In line with current Australian Government restrictions regarding mass gatherings, Destination NSW will liaise with event owners to discuss their plans. Events must be delivered to receive funding.

Flagship Event Fund recipients:

· ArtWalk (Port Macquarie)

· Australian Art Deco Festival (Leeton)

· Bathurst Winter Festival (Bathurst)

· Batlow Cider Festival (Batlow)

· Bellingen Fine Music Festival (Bellingen)

· Casino Beef Week (Casino)

· Dubbo Stampede Running Festival (Dubbo)

· Elephant Trail Race (Port Macquarie)

· Flavours of Mudgee Street Festival (Mudgee)

· Gears & Beers Festival (Wagga Wagga)

· Grafton Jacaranda Festival (Grafton)

· Hello Koalas Festival & Treasure Hunt (Port Macquarie)

· Lost Lanes (Wagga Wagga)

· Love Seafood (Port Stephens)

· Mullum Circs (Ringside) Festival (Mullumbimby)

· Narooma Oyster Festival (Narooma)

· National Cherry Festival (Young)

· Perricoota Pop & Pour Festival (Moama)

· Port Stephens Multisport Festival (Port Stephens)

· River of Art (Various from Durras Lakes to Tilba Tilba)

· Sculptures at Scenic World (Katoomba)

· Spring Jam (Wagga Wagga)

· StoryFest (Milton, Mollymook and Ulladulla)

· The Bay Games (Huskisson)

· Tulip Time (Bowral)

· Warbirds Downunder Airshow (Temora)

· Woolgoolga Blues & Berries Festival (Woolgoolga)

· Woolgoolga MTB Festival (Woolgoolga)

· Write Around the Murray (Albury)

· Yours and Owls Festival (Wollongong)

Micro Event Fund recipients:

· Baroquefest (Canowindra)

· Be Welcomed by Wildlife at Australian Wildlife Sanctuary (Bargo)

· Bellingen River Agricultural Show (Bellingen)

· Blue Mountain Writers Festival (Katoomba)

· Boorowa Irish Woolfest (Boorowa)

· Breathing Space: Transformative Projections in the Magic Hour (Katoomba, Blackheath & Springwood)

· Bungendore Street Party (Bungendore)

· Cotton Capital Country Music Muster (Wee Waa)

· Cowra Christmas Street Festival (Cowra)

· Crank It Up (Batemans Bay)

· Eden Whale Festival (Eden)

· Ewingar Rising (Ewingar)

· Glenreagh Timber Festival (Glenreagh)

· Harden Kite Festival (Harden)

· Lakeside Music Festival (Forster – Tuncurry)

· Moree on a Plate (Moree)

· Motofest Wauchope (Wauchope)

· New England Sings! (Armidale)

· Peter Allen Festival (Tenterfield)

· Pulse of the Earth – A Festival of Regeneration (Bingara)

· Reboot in Bermagui (Bermagui)

· Rising from the Ashes – Shoalhaven Car Rally (Sussex Inlet to Kioloa)

· River Festival (North Haven)

· SeeChange Jervis Bay Arts Festival (Huskisson)

· The Clarence 100 (Copmanhurst to Yamba)

· The End2End Festival (Pokolbin)

· Trundle Show (Trundle)

· Viking Festival – A Celebration of our Scandinavian Heritage (Sussex Inlet)

· Woodstock Memorial Show (Woodstock)