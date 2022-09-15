$50 MILLION LIVERPOOL HOSPITAL CAR PARK COMPLETED

Liverpool Hospital’s new seven-storey car park, part of the NSW Government’s $790 million Liverpool Health and Academic Precinct, has opened to the community today.

Celebrating its official opening, Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the new $50 million carpark will provide an additional 500 parking spaces for the campus, making life easier for patients, staff and visitors.

“This new car park will support Liverpool’s first-class health, research, and education precinct, which will transform healthcare services for the rapidly growing communities of South-Western Sydney,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The NSW Government is investing a record $11.9 billion in health infrastructure over the coming four years to 2025-26, and continues its unprecedented construction of new hospitals and upgrades across NSW.”

Member for Holsworthy Melanie Gibbons said the new car park is sustainable, powered entirely by solar and has electric vehicle charging points. It features the largest scale artwork commissioned by NSW Health, designed by internationally acclaimed local Indigenous artist Bibi Barba.

“This magnificent artwork has been inspired by the rich Aboriginal history of the region. It’s wonderful to see a local artist who was raised in Liverpool involved in a project of such scale and prominence,” Ms Gibbons said.

“I’m incredibly pleased to be marking another milestone in a project that will ensure more parking is available for staff and that our local communities have access to life-changing, world-class healthcare closer to home.”

Ms Barba said: “I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to pay tribute to the local region’s rich environmental and cultural history through my art, which involved working closely with the local Aboriginal community,” Ms Barba said.

The $790 million Liverpool Health and Academic Precinct includes integrated cancer services, expansion of critical care services, including an expanded Emergency Department, as well as enhanced maternity and paediatric services.

The NSW Government has invested more than $1.5 billion into four major redevelopment projects across the South Western Sydney Local Health District, with a further $1.3 billion commitment for a new Bankstown Hospital.

Other major investments include the $632 million Stage 2 redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital and the $25 million redevelopment of the Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital Emergency Department.