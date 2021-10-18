$5.5 MILLION ALLOCATED TO ORGANISATIONS SUPPORTING ASLYUM SEEKERS

An urgent boost to emergency support and care for vulnerable temporary visa holders, in particular asylum seekers, is on the way after $5.5 million was allocated to specialist organisations through a NSW Government funding package.

Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward said 14 non-Government organisations (NGOs) will deliver much-needed essentials including food, cleaning products and medical support. They will also assist with transport, housing and utilities costs, along with providing culturally-appropriate case workers and translation and interpreting services.

“We know that asylum seekers, who are already among our most vulnerable, have been greatly impacted during the current COVID outbreak. This support will help pay the bills, keep food on the table and access critical medical support and care in their native language,” Mrs Ward said.

Settlement Services International Chief Executive Officer Violet Roumeliotis said there has been a steep increase in demand during the current outbreak.

“This money will continue to ensure asylum seekers have access to all the essentials to keep them going and living in dignity,” Ms Roumeliotis said.

Successful funding recipients are:

· Fairfield Community Resource Centre (Community First Step)

· Lebanese Muslim Association

· Jesuit Refugee Service Australia (JRS)

· Asylum Seekers Centre

· House of Welcome

· Western Sydney Migrant Resource Centre

· United Muslim Women Association Incorporated

· CCA New South Wales

· Hills Community Aid and Information Service Inc

· Settlement Services International

· Multicultural Youth Affairs Network of NSW

· Australian Red Cross

· HOST International

· The Salvation Army