$400,000 FOR PROGRAMS TO SUPPORT WOMEN’S WELLBEING ACROSS NSW

Organisations with projects that empower women and promote their wellbeing can now apply for a share in $400,000 from the NSW Government.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor invited organisations across the state to apply for funding under the latest round of Investing in Women grants.

“Supporting women by promoting economic and social equality benefits the entire community by increasing innovation, productivity and prosperity,” Minister Taylor said.

“From finding ways to improve women’s financial wellbeing and security to promoting health and wellbeing for girls and women, we are looking for projects that can really make a difference to people’s lives.”

Since 2013, the Investing in Women funding program has provided more than $2.3 million to projects which support women in a range of objectives from employment and training to leadership development.

Past projects include a ‘cook and connect’ program for young and mature women who are experiencing homelessness to learn cooking fundamentals and become familiar with the garden-kitchen-waste cycle; a project to help more women work in regional and communities and a coffee cart which provides valuable skills to Aboriginal women.

“These are just a few examples of projects which have helped change women’s lives and shape a better future,” Minister Taylor said. “This is about helping to build a safer and stronger NSW.”

There are three funding tiers for projects, depending on their stage of development. Funding applications are now open until 5:00pm (AEST) on Friday 23 April 2021.