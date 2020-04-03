37 FEVER CLINICS OPERATING THROUGHOUT FIJI

By
Team Fiji Times

There are currently 7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Fiji. The Government will advise the public as soon as possible should this change.

There are 37 Fever Clinics now in operation throughout Fiji.

The Fijian Ministry of Health encourages members of the public to visit a fever clinic if they feel that they are developing any symptoms of COVID-19.

At the fever clinic, Fijians will have their temperature taken and symptoms checked. The symptoms of COVID-19 are a dry cough, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath. Fijians will also be asked if they travelled or have been in contact with someone who has COVID 19.

Health Care Workers will then decide which individuals will be referred for further testing and those to be referred to health centres for common colds and related ailments.

Most of the Clinics are open from 8am-4pm, 7 days a week.

CENTRAL DIVISION
1.     Lami Town Tikaram Park
2.     Raiwaqa Raiwaqa Pentecostal Hall
3.     Nakasi H/C Nakasi H/C Car Park
4.     Naselai Nuku District School
5.     Valelevu Valelevu Tennis Court
6.     Nausori Nausori Quarters 2
7.     Navua Navua outside of Hospital (tent)
8.     Naitasiri Vunidawa Hospital outside (tent)
9.     Naitasiri Nakorosule Health Centre outside (tent)
10.  Korovou Tent behind Bus stop at the junction going to hospital
WESTERN DIVISION  
11.  Lautoka Punjas H/C
12.  Lautoka Kamikamica H/C
13.  Lautoka Viseisei Health Centre
14.  Lautoka St Thomas High School
15.  Tavua Tavua Hospital in front of Maternity
16.  Ba Ba Mission Hospital (Tent)
17.  Ba Ba Health Centre
18.  Ba Balevuto Health Centre
19.  Ba Nailaga Health Centre
20.  Ra Rakiraki Hospital car Park
21.  Nadi Nadi Hospital
22.  Nadi Bukuya Health Centre
23.  Nadi Namaka Health Centre
24.  Sigatoka Sigatoka Hospital
25.  Sigatoka Cuvu Health Center
NORTHERN DIVISION  
26.  Labasa Nasea Health Centre
27.  Labasa Nutrition Training Centre
28.  Savusavu Savusavu Old Public Health Building
29.  Taveuni Waiyevo Health Centre (Outside GOPD)
30.  Bua Nabouwalu Hospital
31.  Waimaqera Health Centre Outside GOPD
EASTERN DIVISION  
32.  Levuka Eli Peceli Hall
33.  Vanua Balavu Lomaloma H/C
34.  Lakeba Lakeba Old Nurse Quarters
35.  Kadavu Vunisea Outpatient Foyer
36.  Rotuma Rotuma Hospital
37.  Cicia Island Cicia District School

