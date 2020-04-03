37 FEVER CLINICS OPERATING THROUGHOUT FIJI

There are currently 7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Fiji. The Government will advise the public as soon as possible should this change.
There are 37 Fever Clinics now in operation throughout Fiji.
The Fijian Ministry of Health encourages members of the public to visit a fever clinic if they feel that they are developing any symptoms of COVID-19.
At the fever clinic, Fijians will have their temperature taken and symptoms checked. The symptoms of COVID-19 are a dry cough, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath. Fijians will also be asked if they travelled or have been in contact with someone who has COVID 19.
Health Care Workers will then decide which individuals will be referred for further testing and those to be referred to health centres for common colds and related ailments.
Most of the Clinics are open from 8am-4pm, 7 days a week.
|CENTRAL DIVISION
|1. Lami Town
|Tikaram Park
|2. Raiwaqa
|Raiwaqa Pentecostal Hall
|3. Nakasi H/C
|Nakasi H/C Car Park
|4. Naselai
|Nuku District School
|5. Valelevu
|Valelevu Tennis Court
|6. Nausori
|Nausori Quarters 2
|7. Navua
|Navua outside of Hospital (tent)
|8. Naitasiri
|Vunidawa Hospital outside (tent)
|9. Naitasiri
|Nakorosule Health Centre outside (tent)
|10. Korovou
|Tent behind Bus stop at the junction going to hospital
|WESTERN DIVISION
|11. Lautoka
|Punjas H/C
|12. Lautoka
|Kamikamica H/C
|13. Lautoka
|Viseisei Health Centre
|14. Lautoka
|St Thomas High School
|15. Tavua
|Tavua Hospital in front of Maternity
|16. Ba
|Ba Mission Hospital (Tent)
|17. Ba
|Ba Health Centre
|18. Ba
|Balevuto Health Centre
|19. Ba
|Nailaga Health Centre
|20. Ra
|Rakiraki Hospital car Park
|21. Nadi
|Nadi Hospital
|22. Nadi
|Bukuya Health Centre
|23. Nadi
|Namaka Health Centre
|24. Sigatoka
|Sigatoka Hospital
|25. Sigatoka
|Cuvu Health Center
|NORTHERN DIVISION
|26. Labasa
|Nasea Health Centre
|27. Labasa
|Nutrition Training Centre
|28. Savusavu
|Savusavu Old Public Health Building
|29. Taveuni
|Waiyevo Health Centre (Outside GOPD)
|30. Bua
|Nabouwalu Hospital
|31. Waimaqera Health Centre
|Outside GOPD
|EASTERN DIVISION
|32. Levuka
|Eli Peceli Hall
|33. Vanua Balavu
|Lomaloma H/C
|34. Lakeba
|Lakeba Old Nurse Quarters
|35. Kadavu
|Vunisea Outpatient Foyer
|36. Rotuma
|Rotuma Hospital
|37. Cicia Island
|Cicia District School