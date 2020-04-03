37 FEVER CLINICS OPERATING THROUGHOUT FIJI

There are currently 7 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Fiji. The Government will advise the public as soon as possible should this change.

There are 37 Fever Clinics now in operation throughout Fiji.

The Fijian Ministry of Health encourages members of the public to visit a fever clinic if they feel that they are developing any symptoms of COVID-19.

At the fever clinic, Fijians will have their temperature taken and symptoms checked. The symptoms of COVID-19 are a dry cough, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath. Fijians will also be asked if they travelled or have been in contact with someone who has COVID 19.

Health Care Workers will then decide which individuals will be referred for further testing and those to be referred to health centres for common colds and related ailments.

Most of the Clinics are open from 8am-4pm, 7 days a week.