35 Years of Naam: Terrific trio Sanjay Dutt, Amrita Singh & Nutan are bound to steal your hearts

We all have grown up watching and exploring those melodramatic, romantic Bollywood movies with absolutely no regrets! The 80’s blockbuster, Naam, was of utmost relevant back then showcasing how young minds lured by the promise of quick money and lavish lifestyle, get trapped in the quicksand of greed and wrongdoings. Today, after more than three decades of its release, the film is equally relevant and relatable. Naam is bound to steal your heart making it a must-watch for anyone irrespective of the times we live in. Here are the few reasons to tune-in to Naam on Sony MAX2:

A blockbuster direction with terrific trio

Naam has been a turning point in renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s filmmaking career. This crime-thriller film is penned by Salim Khan ji and is high on emotional drama with some top-notch performances from the best of Bollywood- Nutan, Amrita Singh, and Sanjay Dutt. This movie is a poignant reminder of how one must always be righteous in earning a living and that the cost of losing one’s moral and integrity can be huge, and the loss can be irreversible. After its theatrical release, the film had created a massive fanbase and went on to become a highly successful enterprise at the box office. The film also stars Poonam Dhillon, and Paresh Rawal in the prominent roles.

A live-in relationship in 80s? It had to be a bold romantic love story

Naam marks a huge milestone in Sanjay Dutt’s film career and the history of Bollywood cinema. Ravishing actor Amrita Singh also made a perfect on-screen pairing with Dutt where they were shown to be in a live-in relationship. Isn’t that quite bold for 80s Bollywood? If you are someone who adore Bollywood romance, you definitely can’t afford to miss out on this unusual love story.

“Chithi Aayi Hain”, an enchanting song written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Panjaj Udhas still strikes the right chord

Even after 35 years when we hear this magical song “Chithi Aayi Hain”, we get goosebumps. The melodious song still strikes the right chord no matter how old you are. On top of it, watching Sanjay Dutt’s phenomenal acting in the song would certainly make you teary eyed and go back down the memory lane recalling your loved ones.