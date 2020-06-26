$26 MILLION BOOST FOR POLICE INFRASTRUCTURE ON CENTRAL AND MID NORTH COAST

The Central and Mid North Coast regions of NSW will reap the benefits of a $26 million investment in community safety, with six new or upgraded police stations delivered or soon to be operational.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott joined NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead and local police to officially open the brand-new Taree Police Station.

Mr Elliott said the $18 million purpose-built Taree Police Station was an election commitment in enhanced community safety for the Mid-Coast community.

“This is a substantial investment in regional policing and will ensure the Manning-Great Lakes Police District have the state-of-the-art facilities they need to continue serving the community,” Mr Elliott said.

“Manning-Great Lakes Police District has already received an additional nine positions as part of our $583 million investment in 1500 extra police over four years.”

Mr Fuller said the new facility is symbolic of the vital role police play protecting the local community.

“I hope this striking, new police facility can be something that this town can be proud to call its own – it will protect all, both the community and the officers that serve it,” Mr Fuller said.

“This is a major investment into the crime fighting capabilities in the Manning-Great Lakes Police District. It gives the police in this command the support they need to drive down crime and keep the community safe.”

Mr Bromhead said the new Taree Police Station will be staffed and in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Taree is a thriving regional community and deserves the best policing response the Government can offer,” Mr Bromhead said.

“Our local police do an exemplary job and this modern facility will provide the extra space they need to grow.”

Manning-Great Lakes Police District Commander, Superintendent Shane Cribb, said the police station has been fitted with the most up-to-date technology and forensic capabilities.

“The station is fully outfitted with CCTV and contemporary audio-visual link (AVL) facilities. The charging facility includes four docks, four large holding cells, as well as amenities for detainees,” Mr Cribb said.

Mr Elliott also inspected new police station building sites and upgrade projects at Gosford, Lemon Tree Passage, Karuah, Tea Gardens and Laurieton.

“Having visited six police stations in two days, this is proof-positive that our Government is delivering at record levels to enhance the safety of communities right across the State,” Mr Elliott said.