250 ADDITIONAL POLICE SET TO HIT THE BEAT

NSW will be a safer state with 250 additional police to be assigned to local stations and specialist commands over the next 12 months to protect communities and fight crime at a time when many officers are on the frontline in the war against COVID-19.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said the Government’s $583 million investment will see the NSW Police Force’s strength increase by an extra 1500 permanent police positions over four years.

“These extra officers are needed now more than ever, as we see police take on an even bigger role to not only fight crime, but also other threats to community safety such as bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Elliott said.

“Be it facing criminals, natural disasters or a pandemic, our frontline police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the community.

“They deserve the finest resources NSW has to offer and the NSW Government will stop at nothing to ensure they have whatever they need to get the job done.”

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller said the positions had been allocated after extensive consultation with region commanders, commanders and the Police Association of NSW.

“These officers couldn’t have come at a better time,” Mr Fuller said.

“These fully funded positions are being placed in the areas most in need – in police area commands and police districts as well as in specialist commands, such as the Regional Enforcement Squads, the Child Internet Exploitation Unit and Cybercrime Squad.

“This increased capacity within our specialist commands, and in areas such as aged crime prevention and child protection, will dramatically improve our ability to respond to emerging crime threats and protect our most vulnerable community members.”

Areas of NSW receiving extra police positions in 2020-21 include:

· Murray River Police District (7);

· Coffs-Clarence Police District (5); and

· Manning-Great Lakes Police District, Mid North Coast Police District, Nepean Police Area Command, Oxley Police District, Richmond Police District, Tweed-Byron Police District (4 each).

Other highlights include 10 additional police for Child Abuse Squad, 8 additional police for Cybercrime Squad, 8 additional police for the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit and 2 additional police for the Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Future allocations of positions will be determined based on resource requirements and how best to prevent, disrupt and respond to emerging crime issues.