25 NEW SHERIFF’S OFFICERS DEPLOYED ACROSS NSW

Twenty-five new Probationary Sheriff’s Officers will be deployed to work at courthouses across the state following an attestation ceremony in Parramatta.

Congratulating the new officers on their graduation Attorney General Mark Speakman acknowledged the crucial role they will play in keeping the courts and communities safe.

“Each one of these Sheriff’s Officers has worked tirelessly to complete the training and achieve this honour,” Mr Speakman said.

“To have 25 graduate together is an outstanding achievement.”

Mr Speakman said seven of the Probationary Sheriff’s Officers would work in regional NSW with the remaining number based in Sydney.

“This means we now have 316 Sheriff’s Officers stationed in 170 locations across the state,” he said.

The Sheriff of NSW Tracey Hall said the NSW Sheriff and Justice Academy training course is an intensive 10-week program covering communication skills to de-escalate situations as well as tactical training, including hand-to-hand combat.

“Sheriff’s Officers need a wide range of skills due to the diversity of their work,” Ms Hall said.

“They are our unsung heroes, protecting people when they attend court.

“I congratulate each and every recruit for their dedication and hope they forge long and rewarding careers.” This year’s graduates come from a range of backgrounds, including NSW Police, Corrective Services, the Australian Defence Force, retail, and other industries.