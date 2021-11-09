$22 MILLION BOOST FOR SOCIAL SECTOR SUPPORT

Organisations delivering social services support can now apply for up to $200,000 to assist with the transition away from COVID-19 restrictions.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said $22 million is available through the Social Sector Support Fund to help address medium-term service needs for charities and not-for-profits.

“The social services sector has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the continuity of critical support for the community’s most vulnerable people,” Mr Henskens said.

“These grants give a hand-up to organisations as they gradually return to business-as-usual, helping them address any financial barriers to service delivery.”

The grants are open to organisations who did not receive JobSaver or JobSaver Not-For-Profit and are working across child and family services, domestic violence, homelessness, health, disability and animal welfare sectors.

The funding aims to ease financial pressures for not-for-profits who have seen a decline in their revenue and can be used to assist with brokering services and support for clients.

Attorney General and Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Mark Speakman said frontline services have done an outstanding job under very trying circumstances to ensure our most vulnerable were still supported in their time of need.

“We know these critical services experienced greater demand and increased complexity of cases during the COVID-19 lockdowns that impacted domestic violence victim-survivors’ ability to access help,” Mr Speakman said.

“These funds will help ensure our dedicated frontline organisations are able to recover and continue their crucial work responding to the scourge of domestic abuse and ensuring women and children receive appropriate supports.”

NSW Council of Social Service CEO Joanna Quilty said the program provides an important boost for organisations that have been on the frontline of service delivery for vulnerable people.

“Many organisations across the sector have seen enormous increases in demand throughout the pandemic and this funding will provide targeted financial relief,” Ms Quilty said.

The grants are part of the NSW Government’s $50 million Social Sector Support Fund.

Applications are open until Sunday 28 November.