2022 Dean’s Excellence Awards: Macquarie University

By Indranil Halder

Recently, I attended Macquarie Business School Dean’s Excellence Awards on July 19th at Ivy Ball Room, Sydney.

It was an amazing annual event for high performing students. I was invited by Executive Dean of Macquarie Business School, Eric Knight. Deputy Dean Education and Employability, Professor Yvonne Breyer welcomed us along with houseful of guests. Steve Worrall (MD Microsoft Australia & New Zealand, Chair of NSW Skills Board, Macquarie Business School alumnus) delivered an amazing address to the crowd by highlighting , “You can achieve a lot by yourself, but you can truely do the impossible with a great team.”

Star student Katheryn Anne Allen who received awards such as ACCA Prize for the best student in corporate accounting and business advisory and CPA Australia Prize too. She was unable attend the event physically but sent a valuable video presentation stating how Macquarie University provides opportunities for students to become better version of themselves.

While student such as Ethan Xuan Hong Kwok won KPMG Actuaries Prize for first year actuarial studies and Joel William Jon Denning, Celina Kokanda and Amy Elizabeth Ridley were winner of Westpac Macroeconomics Prize. Achal Attri was the winner of Halder Chowdhury Prize in Finance, Emma Michaela Dimech won Hero Packaging Award and Zoe Penson received Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd prize( for 3000-level Japanese Economic Studies) amongst others. All these recipients have demonstrated academic excellence in their chosen field – whether that be in accounting, actuarial studies, applied fiancé, business analytics, corporate governance, economics, marketing or management.

Macquarie University with the department deeply value the investment of benefactors and industry partners in the students’ future which the university believes, is crucial to building Australia’s highly diverse, inclusive and skilled workforce. Macquarie Business School is going from strength to strength – with QS course rankings across a range of programs listed in the top 3 in the country (#1 in Masters of Applied Finance in Australia, #1 in Masters of Marketing in Australia) as well as various industry-funded research programs shifting to MQBS in applied macroeconomics (e61 institute), health economics (MUCHE), digital finance (Digital Finance CRC) amongst others. It was great to learn that Macquarie Business School’s continuously pride itself in playing distinctive role amongst Australia’s great business schools as ambassadors for Indian Australians such as Sheba Nandkeolyar, Meena Scindia Chavan and Anaita Sarkar gathered at the 2022 Dean’s Excellence Awards to celebrate student achievements and Macquarie Business School’s successes.