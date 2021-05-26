2021 IABCA LAUNCHES GLOBAL LEADERS’ FORUM AND HONOURS KEY BI-LATERAL RELATIONSHIPS

The India Australia Business & Community Awards (IABCA), supported by Investment NSW, now in its 8th Year, is the largest platform that strengthens the India Australia relationship while contributing to its development.

Across a 12-month campaign that culminated on Friday 14th May, the IABCA platform brought together nearly 1000 key influencers and bilateral leaders from across the two nations, including launching of the Standing With India campaign across Darling Harbour in the presence of the Indian and Australia Government leaders, thanks to the ICC Sydney.

In addition to the eighth annual IABCA Awards Ceremony, the 2021 IABCA program also delivered the first ever iteration of the IABCA Global Leaders Forum. Attracting more than 500 registrations, this initiative leveraged the expertise of IABCA’s expansive alumni group to navigate the strength of the India Australia relationship by investigating the potential of our people-to-people links.

The inaugural IABCA Global Leaders Forum featured three separate panel discussions that explored the India Australia relationship across STEM sectors, soft power diplomacy, and food and agribusiness, the latter discussion being led by IABCA’s Government Partner, Investment NSW. The IABCA Global Leaders Forum also offered guests a unique opportunity to interact first-hand with a one-quarter scale replica of the US space agency NASA’s 2011 Curiosity Mars Rover. IABCA would like to acknowledge the support of Powerhouse Museum who provided this engaging experience.

Following the success of the inaugural IABCA Global Leaders Forum, it will now become an annual initiative of the IABCA platform.

Following the Global Leaders Forum, guests were transferred across to an incredibly sombre ceremony that honoured 18 winners for the bilateral contributions across research, business, technology, community leadership, sport, and healthcare, and was held in the presence of:

​Hon Julian Leeser MP, Federal Chair, Parliamentary Friends of India, Federal Member for Berowra, Parliament of Australia

His Excellency Shri Ambassador Manpreet Vohra, High Commissioner of India in Australia,

Senator the Hon Kristina Keneally representing the Hon Anthony Albanese MP Leader of the Opposition

The Hon. Dr Geoff Lee MP, Minister for Multiculturalism, Sport, Seniors and Veterans, NSW Parliament

The Hon. Jonathan O’Dea MP, Speaker of the NSW Legislative Assembly, NSW Parliament

Hon Lisa Singh, Former Senator of Tasmania and Deputy Chair of DFAT Australia India Council

The IABCA Lifetime Achievement Award, was conferred to Ashok Jacob, Executive Chairman, Ellerston Capital. This is a non-contested award category, with the winner being recognised for a lifetime of service to the Australia-India relationship by IABCA’s Advisory and Panel of Industry Experts.

The 2021 IABCA Award ceremony also raised $11,217 AUD for the UNICEF India COVID-19 Appeal Fund. We thank everyone who generously supported this including our major donor Medsurge Healthcare.

IABCA also offered its patrons a diverse range of interactive engagement and dialogue throughout the day, including:

An Acknowledgement of Country and Didgeridoo performance by Gumaroy Newman

A specially choregraphed cultural arts piece of COVID Warriors Tribute by Bollywood Dance Academy

An exclusive Steve Waugh, Former Australian Test Cricket Captain and Author, ‘The Spirit of Cricket – India’ Exhibition and book signing.

An interactive tasting experience and meet and greet opportunity with Plate of Origin’s Team India featuring Simran and Ash Gulati

A photo opportunity with Australia’s only authentic Mumbai Taxi

A Bharatnaytam showcase by Mother-Daughter Duo, Manjula Viswanath and Sagarika Venkat

A Fabrics of India Textile Showcase featuring Meera by Poornima Sharma

In partnership with the International Convention Centre Sydney, the 2021 IABCA program featured a special tribute to India. To showcase solidarity with India, the International Convention Centre Sydney was lit with the colours of the Indian flag and messages of support were positioned throughout the Darling Square precinct. IABCA would like to acknowledge the support of Geoff Donaghy, CEO, International Convention Centre Sydney, and his teams for enabling this important message of support.

IABCA would like to extend its congratulations to all winners from across Australia and India, as well as to all finalists who shared their journey across the IABCA platform. Thank you to our IABCA Panel of Experts and Youth Ambassadors for their ongoing support in making this a sustainable platform.

Platforms like these can only thrive due to support of some key players and IABCA thanks Investment NSW, Deakin University, HomeWorld Group of Companies, Incredible India, and AFL for their ongoing support.