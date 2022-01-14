2021 HSC RESULTS TO BE DELIVERED AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

Students who sat their HSC last year will be receiving their results earlier than expected, with the NSW Education Standards Authority completing the marking and processing of the 2021 HSC ahead of schedule.

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said 2021 HSC students will now be able to access their results on Thursday 20 January, rather than 24 January as originally scheduled.

“This is a great outcome for our students, who we know are keen to receive their results and finalise their plans for the year, whether that be heading to university, training or straight into the workforce,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Last year we announced a number of changes to the HSC, designed to keep students safe and provide them with an opportunity to show what they know in exams. This meant delaying the start of the written exams and subsequently, the date that results could be delivered to students and schools.

“I know markers, supervisors, exam and marking staff have worked tirelessly to deliver these final results, not only on time, but earlier than forecast, and I am so pleased we can share this news with students.”

The new results release date will give students planning to attend university in 2022 the chance to optimise their preference selections.

Results will be delivered by SMS and email from 6am on Thursday 20 January 2022 with merits lists published on the NESA website from midday on 20 January.

The ceremony for students who have achieved first place in a HSC course will be livestreamed from NESA’s YouTube channel at 11am on 19 January and published on the NESA website from midday.

The Universities Admission Centre will release ATARs to students from 9am on 20 January.