2020 will be an exciting year for Kiara Advani

With the super successful Kabir Singh and Good Newzz, 2019 is indeed ending on a very good note for the gorgeous Kiara Advani. Now, the rising star is looking forward to 2020 with zeal and enthusiasm as she has a host of films lined up for the new year.

Kiara will have a very busy New Year as she will have back to back releases. Kiara is looking forward to Netflix movie Guilty, which she says is an interesting movie and she is definitely looking forward to it. Then there’s Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seal. This is the first time that the film will be completely on Kiara’s shoulder as it’s a woman-oriented subject and is an entertaining and sweet film. Then there’s Akshay Kumar’s next Laxmmi Bomb a horror thriller directed by Raghava Lawrence. After which she has Anees Bazmi’s Bhul Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aryan and last but not the least director Vishnuvardhan’s Shershah opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

As of now, Kiara is keeping her fingers crossed for all the films and she hopes that she gets the same love and appreciation from the audiences for all the films. None the less Kiara has great expectations from all the films and she is putting in a lot of hard work and passion into all these films.