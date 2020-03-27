2020 State Cricket Award winners announced

Cricket Australia congratulates the winners of the 2020 State Cricket Awards.

The nine awards recognise individual and team achievements across the 2019-20 Australian domestic cricket season. Five new awards have been announced today, in addition to the four already presented earlier in the season.

Stellar Marsh Sheffield Shield seasons with the bat saw Moises Henriques (New South Wales) and Nic Maddinson (Victoria) named as joint Marsh Sheffield Shield Players of the Year. Maddinson was the competition’s leading run scorer in 2019-20, amassing 780 runs at an average of 86.66. Henriques joined him atop the voting on 16 votes after making 512 runs at 51.20 apiece. They finished three votes ahead of Western Australia’s Cameron Green (13 votes), with Shaun Marsh (11 votes) and Peter Siddle (10 votes) rounding out the top five.

The Lords Taverners Indigenous Player of the Year has been awarded to Ashleigh Gardner of the NSW Breakers and Sydney Sixers for the second time. Gardner was recognised as a leading role model for Indigenous Australians in cricket, exemplified by her role in Australia’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winning side.

Tasmania has gone back to back in both the men’s and women’s Spirit of Cricket Award. It is the sixth time they have won the men’s award. However, Tasmania has shared the women’s award in a three-way tie with ACT and New South Wales. This is the first time ACT has taken out the award, while it is the ninth occasion for NSW.

Paul Wilson received the CA Umpire Award for the second consecutive season. In the past 12 months, Wilson has been appointed to his Test umpiring debut in Bangladesh’s one-off Test against Afghanistan, the ICC Cricket World Cup in England, three bilateral series and two major domestic finals. Wilson has also been recognised as a positive role model for his peers and advocate for cricket and umpiring.

In addition to the aforementioned awards, Cricket Australia again congratulates winners of the previously announced State Cricket Awards from this season.

These winners include Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja (both Queensland) as the Marsh One-Day Cup Players of the Year; Nicole Bolton (Western Australia) as the Women’s National cricket League Player of the Year; Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars) as the KFC Big Bash League Player of the Year; and Sophie Devine (Adelaide Strikers) as the rebel Women’s Big Bash League Player of the Year.

“We’d like to applaud the winners of all nine State Cricket Awards after another successful domestic season,” Drew Ginn, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, High Performance, said.

“It is pleasing to see players and teams from across the country recognised in these awards, a testament to the strength of our domestic competitions.

“Similarly, we congratulate Paul Wilson on an outstanding season including a memorable Test appointment in Bangladesh, highlighting the depth of our umpiring ranks.

“While the ongoing coronavirus threat will ensure our players and umpires across the country undertake a very different preparation for next season, we look forward to the return of domestic cricket in the summer of 2020-21.”

2020 State Cricket Awards

Marsh Sheffield Shield Players of the Year – Moises Henriques (New South Wales) & Nic Maddinson (Victoria)

Marsh One Day Cup Players of the Year – Marnus Labuschagne (Queensland) & Usman Khawaja (Queensland)

Women’s National Cricket League Player of the Year – Nicole Bolton (Western Australia)

KFC Big Bash League Player of the Year – Marcus Stoinis (Melbourne Stars)

rebel Women’s Big Bash League Player of the Year – Sophie Devine (Adelaide Strikers)

Lords Taverners Indigenous Player of the Year – Ashleigh Gardner (Australia, New South Wales, Sydney Sixers)

Spirit of Cricket Award (men’s) – Tasmania

Spirit of Cricket Award (women’s) – ACT, New South Wales & Tasmania

Cricket Australia Umpire Award – Paul Wilson