2020 National Reconciliation Week theme announced – In this Together

Reconciliation Australia today announced the theme for National Reconciliation Week (NRW) 2020 is In This Together.

Chief Executive Officer, Karen Mundine, said that Australia’s ability to move forward as a nation relies on individuals, organisations and communities coming together in the spirit of reconciliation.

“The National Reconciliation Week 2020 theme reinforces that we all have a role to play when it comes to reconciliation, and in playing our part we collectively build relationships and communities that value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, histories and cultures,” she said.

“When we come together to build mutual respect and understanding, we shape a better future for all Australians.”

In 2020 Reconciliation Australia marks 20 years of operations. Reflecting on the last two decades Ms Mundine said it is timely to reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation.

“Much has happened since the early days of the people’s movement for reconciliation, including greater acknowledgement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights to land and sea; understanding of the impact of government policies and frontier conflicts; and an embracing of stories of Indigenous success and contribution,” she said.

“Throughout this time we have also learnt how to reset relationships based on respect. While much has been achieved, there is still more work to be done and this year is the ideal anniversary to reflect on how far we have come while setting new directions for the future.”

Australia celebrates NRW from 27 May to 3 June every year. These dates commemorate two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey – the 1967 Referendum acknowledging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the High Court Mabo decision, respectively. NRW is preceded by National Sorry Day on 26 May.