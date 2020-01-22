2020 FIJI AGRICULTURE CENSUS ENUMERATORS UNDERGO TRAINING

Enumerators for the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census will participate in a final series of training to help familiarize themselves with the use of the data collection tools and processes.

The training, which is being held simultaneously across 7 locations for enumerators nationwide this week, reiterates the important role of enumerators in collecting factual and reliable data during the national exercise which is earmarked to be held from 10-28 February 2020.

The Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Mr. Ritesh Dass in his opening message delivered at all enumerator trainings emphasized the importance of enumerators’ engagement during the Census operation.

“The Ministry, together with its stakeholders, has conducted a series of training to ensure that officers engaged in this vital operation are appropriately trained to fully understand the systems and processes in place and what is expected of them to deliver.

“Your role enables the collection of much needed quality information that will populate Fiji’s Agriculture Census data-base,” the message read.

“Such statistics allow for better planning and policy formulation and ensures sustainable development and accurate measurement of sectoral performance,” he added.

Enumerators were also advised to commit and focus on their roles, taking ownership of its responsibilities and demands as the success of the agriculture census rested on them.

“Any census, survey or data collection exercise needs collaborative input from all levels of the structure in order to be successful, and to be able to generate that quality data,” he said.

“There is a high demand for agriculture information not just locally but also globally and such pleas have been a driving force in the urgent need to establish a sustainable Agriculture Statistic System in Fiji,” he said.

“The primary sectors which include the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forest are the main sources of Agricultural production statistics in Fiji, therefore, it is imperative to create a sustainable statistical system for these Ministries that will warrant generation of quality and timely data,” said Mr. Dass.

“Fiji is vulnerable to climate change, natural disasters and economic shocks, therefore it is very important to have necessary data sets that clearly identify these occurrences and allows for responsive development strategies based on evidence.”

The 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census will be the first time whereby officers engaged will use the Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) system through the use of tablets for data collection.

The adoption of this technology will improve the quality and transparency of data collected, shorten the time for data processing and rapidly disseminate results for Census data users.

“I am sure we all are proud to be a part of this revolutionary move, and Agriculture Statistics, with this new device, has now embarked on a conception of a successful and sustainable statistical system,” he said.

“Make use of this opportunity to enhance your understanding of the census process, ask as many questions when you depart on the last day of training so that you are ready and confident to carry out your roles as Field Enumerators for the 2020 Agriculture Census.”

The Fiji Agriculture Census training for Enumerators is currently being held in seven centers across all the 4 geographical divisions.