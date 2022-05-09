$20 MILLION IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING GRANTS TO DRIVE REGIONAL TOURISM

Up to 3500 electric vehicle (EV) chargers will be rolled out across regional NSW, with the NSW Government offering $20 million in grants to establish Australia’s largest destination charging network.

Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said the co-funded grants, ranging from $2000 to $40,000 per site for EV chargers across regional NSW, would boost regional tourism and were part of a $171 million investment in EV charging over the next four years.

“EVs are growing in popularity and this will help ensure our regional areas have the charging stations needed to welcome EV-driving visitors,” Mr Kean said.

The EV destination charging grants will be offered on a co-funded basis for the purchase and installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in regional areas, which can provide a top-up of up to 130km of range in an hour.

A range of destinations across regional NSW can apply for the grants, including motels, wineries, cafes, restaurants, natural attractions, visitor information centres, museums and zoos.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said a series of EV tourist drives would also be developed across the state to promote EV travel across regional NSW, following the rollout of the EV chargers.

“This will grow local economies and support small businesses in areas impacted by Covid, bushfires and floods,” Mr Farraway said.

The NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy aims to increase EV sales to 52 per cent of all new car sales by 2030-31, and the vast majority by 2035.

Funding under the strategy also includes a $131 million investment for ultra-fast charging infrastructure and a $20 million investment in EV charging in commuter car parks, creating a world class charging network across the state.

The EV destination charging grants can be used for the purchase and installation of select electric vehicle (EV) chargers as well as software to tap into the smart capabilities of each charger. This includes: