14-year-old Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur crowned as the Singing Ka Kal in Sony Entertainment Television’s Superstar Singer 2

A musical extravaganza that took viewers through a beautiful celebration of music has come to a befitting conclusion as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2 has finally found this season’s ‘Singing Ka Kal’! With an extraordinary showcase of India’s young singing prodigies, ‘The Grand Finale’ of Superstar Singer 2 has been an exceptional one. As the entire country waited in anticipation to know who from amongst the TOP 6 finalists will be the winner, Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur was declared as the season winner and lifted the coveted Superstar Singer 2 trophy.

Along with the trophy, 14-year-old Mohammad Faiz was also awarded with a cheque of INR 15 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television. Also, each one of the top 6 finalist who have charmed their way into the audience’s hearts through the entire season received a one-year subscription from BYJU’s classes followed by a one-year supply of cheese from Go Cheese respectively.

Aptly titled as the ‘Future Voice of Romance’ by Akshay Kumar and other B-town celebrities, Mohammad Faiz brought alive his passion for music on stage through his mesmerizing performances. With his first performance on the song ‘Khamoshiyan’ in the audition round, 14-year-old Faiz found a special place in the hearts of the judges and audience alike. From there on there was no looking back for Faiz has he wowed the judges, audience and all the celebrity guest with his magical voice. He was given the title of ‘India’s young singing sensation’ by judge Himesh Reshammiya who also gave him an opportunity with his first ever singing break – Merre Liye. Not only this, but memorable moments were when eminent personalities expressed their wish of getting Faiz to sing and work for them one day as a playback singer. With so much love and luck coming his way, especially from his fans ‘FAIZians’, Mohd Faiz surely made a special mark with his talent and won hearts! The charmer that he is, Faiz delivered some stupendous performances and emerged to cement his position as the winner of Superstar Singer 2

Here’s wishing Mohammad Faiz all the very best for his future endeavors!

Mohammad Faiz, Winner of Superstar Singer 2

Being on Superstar Singer 2 is an achievement by itself. When I gave the auditions, never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I will not only be in the TOP 6 but also win the coveted trophy. I am unable to describe this feeling in words, it’s so surreal. It still feels like a dream to me. I would like to thank all the viewers and my fans i.e., Faizians who have showered me with so much of love and votes. I also want to extend my gratitude to everyone who has made my journey on Superstar Singer 2 truly special, especially all the judges and my captain Arunita di, who has been my pillar of strength, believed in me and guided me to make this dream of mine come true. The show has been an enriching experience throughout and has given me friendships that I will treasure forever. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent.

Arunita Kanjilal, Captain on Superstar Singer 2

Superstar Singer 2 has been the most wonderful experiences of my life that I will cherish forever. Not only did I get to guide some of the most talented young kids as a captain but also got to learn so much from them. I am truly grateful for this journey. Also, I am extremely elated to see our Rockstar Faiz lift the trophy and be crowned as the winner of Superstar Singer 2. This is a huge honour for both of us. I am also very grateful to everyone who has supported and showered their love on Faiz; making him win the coveted title of this season’s ‘Singing Ka Kal.’ I am super proud of Faiz and all the other contestants who have amazed everybody with their melodious voices. I wish all of them lots of love, luck and prosperity for a brighter future.

Judge Alka Yagnik

Superstar Singer 2 brought forth some of the most bright and young extraordinary singing talent. Seeing them mature, grow and flourish throughout the season has been an experience. Everyone from the top 6 contestants have been outstanding. Faiz is a well-deserved winner, his graph on the show has been so good. He has been one of the best singers the stage has witnessed, and his determination towards music and zeal to win has made him win the coveted title of Superstar Singer. This is just a beautiful beginning of his career and I believe he will go a long way. My wishes and prayers are always with him. May he soar high always in his future endeavors.

Judge Himesh Reshammiya

‘Extraordinary’ – this is exactly how I would like to describe Superstar Singer 2! All the contestants on the show have marvelled us with such outstanding performances week on week, making it a tough decision for us and the audience to choose the next ‘Singing Ka Kal’. Faiz has been a complete rockstar right from the beginning and has consistently given his best. I am very proud of Faiz, he has always had this spark in him, and his incredible journey on this show speaks for it. My heartiest congratulations to Faiz who has emerged as the winner of Superstar Singer 2. I personally cannot wait to see the success that will follow his way.

Judge Javed Ali

Superstar Singer 2 has been a show that has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with the extraordinary singing talent of the ‘Best Bache Ever’. Watching them perform week after week was so heart-warming; Their magical voices deeply touched all of us. And, I am sure all of them will go a long way. I have personally received so many messages and calls praising the kids of the show. The stage of Superstar Singer 2 has given birth to some of the most impeccable talents and has also given some of the most iconic performances that will forever be cherished in the reality show’s hall of fame. I am extremely proud of all the contestants, especially Faiz who is a very well-deserved winner, and I wish him all the luck for a brighter and successful future. Kudos to the whole team of Superstar Singer 2.