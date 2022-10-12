$13 MILLION MARITIME PROJECT HITS MAJOR MILESTONE

The boating community on the mid-north coast will soon benefit from the completion of a major milestone in a $13 million project to transform maritime facilities at Coffs Harbour.

Minister for Transport, Veterans and Western Sydney David Elliott said the installation of a new travel lift would deliver a range of benefits for commercial and private vessels as well as the community.

“The installation of the travel lift enables 75-tonne vessels such as commercial fishing boats, cruisers and catamarans, to be lifted out of the water and maintained in an environmentally-controlled area which will minimise the risk of contaminants entering the waterway,” Mr Elliott said.

“The $13 million Coffs Harbour Marine Precinct Project will deliver improved safety and accessibility for all boating enthusiasts and commercial vessels while reducing environmental impacts.

“The NSW Government’s commitment to invest in updating maritime infrastructure makes access to waterways easier and safer for all vessels and watercraft users. Modern, safe boating facilities encourages tourists which in turns delivers an economic stimulus to local communities.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he was pleased to announce the travel lift had been through final testing and commissioning and would be in operation this week.

“This new equipment will reduce the need for the use of heavy equipment as it can move larger vessels which makes servicing commercial and private boats safer and more efficient,” Mr Singh said.

“Two key projects, construction of a new boat maintenance facility, which now includes the travel lift, and the expansion of the government agency marina have already been delivered as part of the NSW Government’s $205 million Maritime Infrastructure Stimulus Program to improve and modernise maritime facilities.”

“Other key projects to be delivered in this program of works will include a new Maritime Operation Centre and the installation of an unleaded vessel refuelling facility for public and government agency use.”