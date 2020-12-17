118 HSC STUDENTS ACHIEVE TOP MARKS

The students who have obtained first place in a 2020 Higher School Certificate course will be acknowledged today for their extraordinary academic achievement.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said students studying the HSC this year have endured one of the most challenging years in a generation, experiencing bushfires, drought and a pandemic.

“In a normal year finishing first in an HSC course is an outstanding achievement, and to do so in a year like 2020, is a credit to the dedication and talent of the students being recognised today,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Congratulations to the exceptional young people who achieved top marks this year, I am sure your teachers, family and friends are incredibly proud of you.”

More than 69,000 students completed their HSC this year. Another 7,500 students studied one or more HSC courses throughout the school year.

Ms Mitchell said 126 awards will be announced today, with seven of the recipients topping more than one course.

“This is an inspiring cohort of students and I congratulate them for rising to the occasion. The First in Course award recognises student’s intellect, perseverance and a passion for learning that will hold them in good stead for the future,” Ms Mitchell said.

“Thank you to the experienced and dedicated NSW teachers who, along with family and friends have supported and encouraged these young people to achieve at the top of their class in a year like no other.”

2020 HSC students who sat at least one exam will receive their results by SMS, email and online on Friday, 18 December from 6am.

All Round Achievers, Top Achievers and Distinguished Achievers will be published on the NESA website after 12pm on Friday.