100 DAYS UNTIL VIVID SYDNEY 2021

The countdown is on for Vivid Sydney 2021 with just 100 days until the much-loved celebration of creativity, innovation and technology returns to the Harbour City.

Vivid Sydney will take over streets, buildings and venues across Sydney CBD, Darling Harbour, The Rocks and Circular Quay including Sydney Harbour Bridge, Customs House and the Sydney Opera House for Lighting of the Sails and Vivid LIVE.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Vivid Sydney would be welcomed by visitors, locals, creatives and event industry professionals over 23 days and nights from 6 to 28 August.

“Vivid Sydney is a bright star of Sydney’s event calendar and supports the entire ecosystem of the state’s visitor economy.

“It brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city and inspires locals to get out and enjoy Sydney and support our CBD businesses during winter which is typically a quieter period.

“2021 is the year for us all to reconnect with Vivid Sydney – we’re excited that quarantine-free travel has commenced between Australia and New Zealand, so we are inviting all our Kiwi friends to come and visit Sydney during the event to see the city shining brightly.

“It’s also a great opportunity for Sydneysiders and NSW residents to reclaim Vivid Sydney – plan your visit, and why not bring your interstate friends and family along too,” Mr Ayres said.

To mark the occasion, Minister Ayres launched a digital clock in First Fleet Park, The Rocks this morning, which will continue to count down the days until Lights On for Vivid Sydney 2021. A second clock will be located in Wulugul Walk, Barangaroo, building excitement about the upcoming event.

Festival Director Gill Minervini said this year’s program offers a multitude of reasons for visitors to return throughout the festival, including several first-time program inclusions.

“This year, Vivid Sydney will deliver fresh experiences for our festival-goers to enjoy. For the first time ever, the waters of Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour will come alive as a floating Light Walk incorporating a large-scale artwork called Ephemeral from Sydney-based design studio Atelier Sisu.

“The façade of Customs House will be brought to life with VORAX – an epic 3D tale of a mischievous thief’s rise to greatness from Hong Kong’s Treacle Media and in The Rocks, artist Brad Robson and Esem Projects provide fascinating insight into the creation of dynamic portraits through Point of View,” Ms Minervini said.

Vivid Sydney 2021 will be a COVID-safe event with ticketed events and the popular Light Walk to have COVID-safe plans. Owner, manager and producer of the event Destination NSW is working with key stakeholders, including NSW Health, and more details about COVID-safe measures will be available closer to the event in line with Public Health Orders and health advice at the time.