$1 million to help upgrade Sikh community centre in Canning Vale

By
Team Fiji Times

The Morrison Government will help support the Sikh Association of WA (SAWA) with $1 million to  help build a long-needed multipurpose community centre in Canning Vale, if re-elected. 

Federal Liberal Member for Tangney, Ben Morton, said the centre will be helpful to many local  residents.  

“SAWA have been giving back to our community for many years,” Minister Morton said. 

“The local Sikh community provide accommodation and meals to those in need, fundraise for  charities and disaster relief, and host multicultural events.  

“I have remained close to this community, securing them $300,000 in funding for the annual 2020  Sikh Games, funding for educational and cultural resources and recognising Sikh Heritage Day at  the Sikh Heritage Trail in Riverton. 

“Last year, I met with 600 Sikh Temple members to see the great work they do and I’ve been  fighting hard for funding to build this centre ever since. 

“The $1 million commitment from a re-elected Morrison Government will help enable SAWA to  build better facilities, including a hall and activity rooms to accommodate seniors, children and  traditional activities, as well as an accessible library and short stay emergency accommodation for  those in need. 

“I’m incredibly proud of the contribution of the Sikh community in our community and have  successfully fought hard for funding toward their 2020 Sikh Games and Saluting the Service  grants.” 

The Morrison Government recognises the important work our local associations do for our  communities and particularly the impact multicultural communities have on our society. 

Only the Morrison Government has a real plan to deliver for Tangney and continue to build a strong  economy and a stronger future.

