$1 MILLION FOR COVID-19 MULTICULTURAL SUPPORT

Culturally diverse media and grassroots groups will benefit from an additional $1 million in new funding to support community-led responses to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Minister for Multiculturalism Geoff Lee said supporting the community to drive the recovery is crucial to NSW’s success.

“The trials and pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic have touched all parts of the NSW community including our diverse multicultural communities,” Mr Lee said.

“We are excited to partner with organisations and groups to create projects, festivals and events for the year ahead, which celebrate and strengthen our communities in NSW after a challenging year.

“During 2020, our multicultural media sector has proven to be an indispensable part of our response to the pandemic and has helped us communicate important health messages to all members of our community.

“Grants of $10,000 will be offered to multicultural media outlets to reach new audiences and pilot innovative approaches to disseminate public health information to harder-to-reach communities.”

This funding is additional to the $600,000 of COVID-19 immediate support grants delivered in June, to 120 multicultural community organisations.

Applications for funding open Thursday 17 December and close Friday 29 January.