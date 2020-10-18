TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR HUNDREDS OF GREAT SOUTHERN NIGHTS GIGS

More than 2,500 artists and 300-plus live music venues across NSW are primed for the Australian-first music event, Great Southern Nights, with tickets for over 900 gigs now on sale.

A NSW Government initiative, Great Southern Nights has been created to kick-start the recovery of the live music, hospitality and tourism industries in a COVID-safe environment.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Great Southern Nights would provide music lovers from across the country many reasons to get out in NSW this November.

“NSW will come alive with great Australian music in November with gigs taking place in many of the state’s best music venues, pubs, bars, bowling clubs and wineries,” Minister Ayres said.

“With 2,500 artists performing in 300-plus venues across Sydney and more than 130 NSW towns, there is a gig spanning every genre and destination – check out the gig guide for details, book your tickets and start planning your Great Southern Nights adventure now.

“Shows range from Jimmy Barnes playing The Sydney Coliseum in Western Sydney, Tones And I performing at the Civic Theatre in Newcastle, Ian Moss at Lizotte’s Restaurant, Matt Corby embracing the North Coast vibe at Brunswick Heads and Shannon Noll rocking out in Deniliquin.

“The NSW Government is proud to be getting artists, roadies, venues, hospitality staff and tourism businesses back to work through this ambitious initiative and now it’s over to the public to show their support by booking tickets to a gig or two, or more.”

Joining the feature artist line-up are Lime Cordiale, Jessica Mauboy, Vera Blue, Hoodoo Gurus and Ruel, keeping company among Australian music champions Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley, The Angels, Thirsty Merc and Kate Ceberano. Great Southern Nights will comprise 1,000 individual COVID-safe gigs across NSW during Australian Music Month in November.

Great Southern Nights is delivered by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency Destination NSW in partnership with the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

ARIA CEO Dan Rosen said the Great Southern Nights program was coming at a critical time for the industry.

“This is an extremely important moment for the Australian music industry,” Mr Rosen said.

“Great Southern Nights is an innovative and effective way of getting artists back on stages safely and ensuring money starts flowing back through the live music ecosystem – to artists, venues, agents, tour managers and sound and lighting crew.

“We can’t wait to see the shows getting underway from 5 November.”