One year of Bard Of Blood: Kirti Kulhari remembers Jannat

Kirit Kulhari’s diverse body of work is a telltale of her versatility as an actor. The Pink actor has invariably maintained that she is passionate about being part of ventures that matter and essaying relatable characters. One such series that checked both these criteria for Kirti was Bard Of Blood, which completes a year today. Having amassed tremendous viewership across the Indian diaspora worldwide, it continues to be one of the most recommended must-watches in the digital space.

On the occasion of the series arriving at its first anniversary, the versatile actor fondly remembers Jannat, her character in it. She says, “Even when I utter the character’s name, it hits me how gorgeous she is as a character. The character has been quite strongly etched in the people’s minds and hearts.”

Kulhari remarks that the most interesting bit about essaying Jannat was that she is a Balochi girl; preparing for the role, knowing about the history of Balochistan and stepping into Jannat’s getup was an immersive experience for the actor. Reminiscing the time she was offered the series, she says, “After Ribhu’s (director) narration, the first thought in my head was that the length of the role doesn’t matter. I fell in love with Jannat in that short narration. I felt that I have to immortalise her. It’s a character that anyone would fall in love with. Who wouldn’t want to play a character that people just fall in love with? It was the kind of role an actor lives for.”

Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s ‘The Bard Of Blood’, the series adaptation revolves around a RAW agent, Kabir Anand, who is tasked to rescue his co-agents captured by Taliban in Balochistan. On the work front, Kirti looks forward to the release of The Girl On The Train and Shaadistan. Her kitty also includes Four More Shots Please! Season 3, Pawan Kriplani’s short film Charu and some exciting unannounced projects.

