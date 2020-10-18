MINISTRY RECEIVES THERMOMETERS FROM THE KOREAN EMBASSY

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts received 104 contact and non-contact thermometers from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Fiji today.

The Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Honourable Rosy Akbar while speaking at the handover said, “These units will be distributed to our 17 Special and Inclusive Education Schools Fiji wide, as it will allow us to regularly monitor student temperatures and work within the COVID-19 Safety Guideline currently in place”.

Minister Akbar said the two countries have well-developed diplomatic relations and Fiji benefits from the provision of technical assistance through the Comprehensive Projects and Development Experience Exchange Partnership Programs (DEEP), Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and Development Innovation Programmes.

Ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Fiji HE. Shin-hee Cho said the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Fiji has celebrated its National Foundation Day on 3rd October every year with the Fijian Government and Diplomatic Missions. However, under the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy has decided to donate this year’s event budget to the Fijian community, in particular to the Ministry of Education and a vocational institute in Wainadoi, instead of hosting our National Foundation Day reception.

Korean Ambassador, H.E. Shin-hee Cho said “we sincerely hope this assistance could fill the gap, if there is any, caused by COVID-19 and contribute to building resilience amongst the Fijian community in this challenging time. Our Embassy commits to remain a good friend of Fiji and will continue this endeavor.”

The Ministry thanks the Embassy for the generosity and reminds children to continue practicing safe hygiene.