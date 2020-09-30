Guneet Sharma finds a soul brother in his show’s casting director Asad Sheikh!

The new season of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is all about love and friendship. Guneet Sharma, who happens to be Aladdin’s best friend in the show, finds a real-life best friend and soul brother in the show’s casting director. Yes, we are talking about Sab TV’s show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’s casting director Asad Sheikh. Ever since Guneet has come to Mumbai, Asad has been a guiding hand for him.

Sharma is very fond of Asad and finds him really admirable. “Asad is not just my show’s casting director, he is like my brother. Whenever I need advice related to any matter whether it’s personal or professional, I just go to him and ask bhai batao kya karu? He instantly solves all my problems. I feel very lucky to have him in my life”. Guneet Sharma.

Asad Sheikh has more than 5 years of experience in Indian Television and web series. He has worked for shows like Meri Durga For Starplus, Kaal Bhairav -2 for Starbharat, and many more