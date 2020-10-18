FIJI AND AUSTRALIA COMMEMORATE 50 YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

In commemorating the landmark achievement of 50 years of diplomatic relations, Fiji and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to advance engagements between the two nations, through the Vuvale Partnership.

This was conveyed today as His Excellency the President of the Republic of Fiji, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote and First Lady Sarote Konrote held a virtual meeting with the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and Her Excellency Mrs Hurley.

The meeting conveyed Australia’s best wishes to Fiji on the occasion of Fiji’s historic achievement of 50 years of Independence as well as it reflected on the commitment of the two nations in taking Fiji and Australia relations to greater heights.

President Konrote commended the strong bonds of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two nations. “50 years on and our Vuvale Partnership has been stronger through our people to people links, defence and security partnerships, international cooperation, development assistance and trade and investment engagements.”

Fiji’s Head of State also reflected on the plight of Fiji and the region in addressing the double crisis of the COVID pandemic and climate change. President Konrote thanked Australia for its continued support towards assisting Fiji and the Pacific region in strengthening resilience, recovery efforts and rebuilding back better.

In response, Governor-General Hurley congratulated Fiji for its 50th Anniversary celebrations and commended Fiji on its swift, decisive and effective health response to COVID-19.

“Over the past 50 years, Fiji has made its mark on the world as a voice for sustainable development, as a contributor to peacekeeping and as a formidable force on the sporting field.”

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, I was delighted to see that Fiji was able to mark the 50th Anniversary – and celebrate what it has achieved as a nation” said the Governor General.

Australia was one of the first of 5 countries to recognise and formally establish diplomatic relations with Fiji on 10th October 1970.