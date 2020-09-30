A small walk on the beach felt like a luxury: Arjun Bijlani on traveling during the pandemic

Believe it or not this pandemic taught us to value life and time and enjoy those little moments. Having been to Goa, a gazillion time, actor Arjun Bijlani says because of the pandemic walking on the beach too felt like a luxury this time.

The “Dill Mill Gaye’ actor went on a trip to Goa along with his family and said, “My Goa trip was amazing because it was with family, and I needed that time out. In Mumbai the cases were increasing rapidly and it was scary to step out. But in Goa, it was way better than Mumbai. This pandemic has proved that life is so uncertain that planning a trip to Goa was very exciting for all of us.

I have been to Goa a lot of times earlier but this time was very different. A small walk on the beach felt like a luxury because we were locked inside our houses for so long. So just walking on the beach and stepping out to watch the sunset felt gave those small joys.” The “Naagin: Mohabbat Aur Inteqaam Ki Dastaan” actor was in Goa for a month and had a wonderful time. “We went to Goa by air. Of course, we took all the precautions, like carrying sanitizers, wearing gloves and masks, etc. We stayed with a family friend there. We had such a good time. We were cooking together, working out together, and since it was right next to the beach it was even more fun,” he said.

Not just Goa, he even went to Lonavala too for a while. Sharing details of his short trip, Arjun said, “We even went to Lonavala. Since it was during the rainy season, it was greener and the air was so fresh.” Travel goals anyone?

